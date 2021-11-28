Week 14 Top 25

Quick Hitter

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dominated yet again to close out the regular season. This was an utter dismantling of a limping Stanford Cardinal team. Regardless of your opinion of the season overall, Notre Dame has come on at the right time and is playing their best football in all three phases. The Irish now just have to wait and see how Championship Saturday plays out. It is out of their hands, but the chaos is far from over. My thoughts below sum it up!

2 losses across Cincy, Michigan, Alabama, and OK St, and ND is in. If that happens, ND deserves to be in. If two of those teams don't lose, ND deserves the NY6. I feel like this should be widely accepted and not controversial? Either way, wildly impressive season. — Philip G OFD (@Philip__G) November 28, 2021

Notre Dame Opponent Rankings Quick Hits

Cincinnati Bearcats : #4/ . The Bearcats took care of business in a drama free matchup against East Carolina. They have a tough matchup against the Houston Cougars for the AAC championship game this weekend. Win that and they are almost guaranteed a top 4 CFP spot.

: #4/ . The Bearcats took care of business in a drama free matchup against East Carolina. They have a tough matchup against the Houston Cougars for the AAC championship game this weekend. Win that and they are almost guaranteed a top 4 CFP spot. Wisconsin Badgers: Dropped out of Top 25. Notre Dame’s “best” win of the season had a big let down in a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. This cost them a shot at the Big 10 Title, and set up a Big 10 matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.

Playoff Predictor

As we did last week, I thought it would be good to highlight my top 4, and first 3 teams out. A lot will happen between now and selection Sunday, so enjoy it. Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top 4

Georgia Michigan Alabama Cincinatti

First 3 Out

Holy Cross Crusaders Bonus Beautiful Update

As you know, the OneFootDown Community adopted Holy Cross during the FCS spring season. I am a former player, and have so much love for the Crusaders. After winning their THIRD Patriot League Title in as many years, Holy Cross hosted Sacred Heart in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. The Crusaders pulled off a MIRACLE touchdown to win the game and I am a happy happy man. The travel to Villanova next for a second round matchup in a rematch of the 2010 Playoffs. For now, enjoy this beautiful game winning touchdown pass....