GAME THREAD: #6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal

We are at the 12th game of the season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will attempt to win their 11th game of the season. Whether or not the Irish will make the college football playoff is completely out of their hands — except for this game.
The best thing the Irish can do to help themselves is to lay waste to the Farm and put down the Stanford Cardinal with absolute authority. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 20.5 point favorite, so the expectation of a big win is there.
Plus... Stanford is terrible, so let’s just do the thing
back to business tomorrow #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/QKLrC9UuCN— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 27, 2021
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: 8:00 PM
Where: Palo Alto, California, Stanford Stadium
How to Watch: FOX
