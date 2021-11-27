GAME THREAD: #6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal

We are at the 12th game of the season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will attempt to win their 11th game of the season. Whether or not the Irish will make the college football playoff is completely out of their hands — except for this game.

The best thing the Irish can do to help themselves is to lay waste to the Farm and put down the Stanford Cardinal with absolute authority. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 20.5 point favorite, so the expectation of a big win is there.

Plus... Stanford is terrible, so let’s just do the thing

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: 8:00 PM

Where: Palo Alto, California, Stanford Stadium

How to Watch: FOX

