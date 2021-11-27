Shop Small Business Saturday with Echoes From Notre Dame Books

Looking for a gift for that Notre Dame fan in your life? I’ve written three books on Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletes, and one Notre Dame football cookbook, that make great holiday gifts.

Echoes From the End Zone: The Men We Became

Volume I of the Echoes From Notre Dame book series:

Notre Dame Student-Athlete: Sports fans may have an idea of what it takes to play football at a Division I college: the training, the discipline, the pain, the motivation. But most of us have no idea what it takes to be a successful student-athlete at a top academic institution such as Notre Dame.

Being a successful student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame requires more effort than working two full-time jobs: one needs dedication, determination, and a drive to succeed - to be the best both physically and mentally - and to learn and achieve despite the pain, despite the disappointments, and without letting the successes – both on and off the field – inflate your ego.

Echoes From The End Zone: The Men We Became tells the story of 25 former Notre Dame football players:

• the lessons they learned in college, and how those lessons changed their lives: The Notre Dame Value Stream

• their years at Notre Dame

• the end of their football careers

• the new careers and dreams they followed

What happens to these exceptional Notre Dame student-athletes after they graduate? Some go on to play professional football, for a time. Some have injuries, and never have the opportunity to play sports professionally. Others experiment with different career choices, searching for the right fit. Many pursue career goals carried since childhood, while others build families, return to their hometowns, and travel the world. But all of these former student-athletes must create a new life after their playing days end: a life where they are no longer in the spotlight, no longer admired for their physical attributes, and no longer glorified in the media.

Their stories and career choices may surprise you, but by each of these former Notre Dame student-athletes you will be impressed and inspired by the choices they made so early in life that enabled them to succeed beyond The End Zone.

The Men We Became: MORE Echoes From the End Zone

Volume II of the Echoes From Notre Dame book series! Thirty more great stories of former Notre Dame football players.

Triumphs From Notre Dame: Echoes of Her Loyal Sons and Daughters

Volume III of the Echoes From Notre Dame book series.

For the first time, Lisa includes female student-athletes as she tells the stories of a diverse group of Notre Dame student-athletes from multiple sports: football, basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, women’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s track, and a Notre Dame student manager; and details their journeys to, through, and beyond Notre Dame.

Domer Dishes: Inside the Lives and Kitchens of Your Fighting Irish Gridiron Greats

What is Domer Dishes you ask? Well, it’s a hybrid of recipes and storytelling. Each ND “chef” in the cookbook has submitted his favorite recipe. Some of them have included a story about why it’s their favorite recipe or who/where it came from. Some have shared their favorite Notre Dame memories. All have shared a little bit of themselves by sharing their favorite recipes. The cookbook consists of recipes from former Notre Dame football players, coaches, leprechauns, and student managers. And, of course, you’ll get one recipe from me. I may not be a very good cook, but there are a couple of things that I do cook well.

This is not a fancy cookbook. I took many of the photos myself as we cooked all the dishes (my husband and I cooked most of them, and my chef friend, James Ketara, helped as well). I hope you enjoy the food and the storytelling that I share in this book. I’d love to know which recipes from the cookbook are your favorite! Please share them with me on Instagram and Twitter by tagging your photos with the hashtag “#DomerDishes.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Start cooking!

