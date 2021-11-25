Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: Staff Picks

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 10-1 and ranked #6 in the college football playoff rankings. There is a path to the college football playoffs — and the next few weeks are going to be a wild ride for the Irish. This week the Irish travel out to Palo Alto to take on the Stanford Cardinal, and will be looking for another dominating performance as they try to make one final impression with the college football playoff committee.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 20.5 point favorite on Saturday over the Cardinal with an over/under of 53.5. The Irish smashed the spread last week against Georgia Tech and almost hit the over by themselves. I’m just saying... another 55-0 game would do it all this week.

It’s week 13!

The One Foot Down staff is just as excited as all of you, and of course we have the staff picks again this year for a big handful of games from all over the country. This week we have 11 different matchups on the slate:

Mississippi State Bulldogs VS Ole Miss Rebels

Eastern Michigan Eagles VS Central Michigan Chippewas

North Carolina Tar Heels VS North Carolina State Wolfpack

Ohio State Buckeyes VS Michigan Wolverines

Oklahoma Sooners VS Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas Tech Red Raiders VS Baylor Bears

Washington Huskies VS Washington State Cougars

Alabama Crimson Tide VS Auburn Tigers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons VS Boston College Eagles

Indiana Hoosiers VS Purdue Boilermakers

Notre Dame VS Stanford

We are once again using Tallysight this year as a staff, but I do encourage all of you to play along in the comments below (you don’t have to pick all the games BUT DO IT).

Notre Dame Homefield Vintage 1988 National Champs T-Shirt - Heathered Navy $32 Celebrate the unique traditions and history of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with this Vintage Onward To Victory T-shirt from Homefield. Its throwback design features detailed printed graphics on the front, highlighting what makes being a passionate Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan so special. Crafted with premium material, this athletic fit tee provides an ultra-soft feel for unmatched comfort on game days and beyond. $32 at Fanatics