2021 Notre Dame Football: Stanford Cardinal Week

We have finally arrived at the last game of the regular season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. At 10-1 and ranked #6 in the college football playoff rankings, Notre Dame has a chance to vault into the top 4 of those rankings over the next couple of weeks. Yes... there are all types of scenarios that are needed here, but the most important part is winning this final game.

Notre Dame and Brian Kelly haven’t had the best of luck against Stanford over the last decade, but this isn’t those Stanford teams, and the “farm curse” was snapped back in 2019 with Ian Book.

I’m not sure if there is anything the Irish can do to impress the committee even more, but maybe that shouldn’t matter this week. Maybe the only thing that should matter is hammering David Shaw and watching Brian Kelly chug out of the Legends Trophy one more time.

LFG!