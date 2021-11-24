OFD Podcast: All systems go for Notre Dame football and the CERN particle accelerator

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are fully prepared to ignite the podcast particle accelerator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and leave this world behind in a shrinking black hole - you ready?! In this episode:

After bouncing ahead a little bit, we finally get to the task of talking about Notre Dame’s 55-0 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

How solid was this win - like really?

Jude goes to bat for Drew Pyne like no other person around. It’s was a bold strategy.

The award finalist snubs.

The latest college football playoff rankings are released and we talk about different paths - real and damn near fictional.

Brendan breaks down the Stanford Cardinal for a few minutes. The Cliff Notes version is that Stanford is a bad football team and playing even worse.

Game picks.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

