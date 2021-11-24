 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OFD Podcast: All systems go for Notre Dame football and the CERN particle accelerator

Georgia Tech, award lists, playoff rankings, and Stanford - it’s a lot

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
ofd podcast Brendan McAlinden

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are fully prepared to ignite the podcast particle accelerator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and leave this world behind in a shrinking black hole - you ready?! In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • REVIEWS!
  • After bouncing ahead a little bit, we finally get to the task of talking about Notre Dame’s 55-0 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
  • How solid was this win - like really?
  • Jude goes to bat for Drew Pyne like no other person around. It’s was a bold strategy.
  • The award finalist snubs.
  • The latest college football playoff rankings are released and we talk about different paths - real and damn near fictional.
  • Brendan breaks down the Stanford Cardinal for a few minutes. The Cliff Notes version is that Stanford is a bad football team and playing even worse.
  • Game picks.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

Head over to Homefield Apparel for 20% during Black Friday for all your gift giving needs.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

PLAYOFF LIKE A CHAMPION TODAY

  • $28

Leave it all on the field to reach the ultimate goal.

Gold print on a super-comfortable heather navy tee.

Premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft.

Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down.

Screened in the USA.

South Bend Against The World Shirt

  • $28

It’s a mentality.

Blue and gold print on a super-comfortable kelly green tee. Premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down. Designed and screened in the USA.

Notre Dame: 1993 National Champions

  • $28

Notre Dame ACTUALLY lays claim to 21 national championships. 1993 was the last one — celebrate it!

Navy and gold print on a super-comfortable gray tee.Premium, lightweight tri-blend crewneck (50% polyester, 25% combed ring-spun cotton, 25% rayon). Durable, yet ultra-soft. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down.

Designed by Nick Torres.

Screened in the USA.

In This Stream

2021 Notre Dame Football: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Week

View all 27 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...