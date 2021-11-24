How’d We Do Last Week?

As mentioned last week, I will feature the Most Interesting, Most Wildly Inaccurate, and Most Accurate Takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Here we go!

Interesting

BBQ! WITH THE LINKS! Wonderful takes as well. The creativity knows no bounds with you all, and I genuinely love reading through them every week.

I also laughed at Farsdahl’s comments, as he nailed it!

Wildly Inaccurate**

**Unpopular Take

Bumschluster went into this knowing it was going to cause some controversy, but I actually respect it. Do I agree? Nope? Do I appreciate someone having conviction and defending that? Absolutely.

Accurate

Welcome to the show!

Great first takes by IsThisOneAvailable. Calling the shutout was great and the high sack numbers.

Also shoutout @charliesbills on his shutout take as well!

Now let’s get to the takes for the upcoming action featuring the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Stanford Cardinal.

Cold Take

Notre Dame Does Not Give Up a TD until the Second Half

The defense has not given up a touchdown in November. I repeat. The defense has not given up a touchdown in November. Now, they have played some pretty average teams, but that is still wildly impressive. The defense has also scored more points than opposing teams during this stretch. Stanford is limping towards the finish line, and the Irish will dominate yet again. Look for the starters to get some rest in the 4th quarter with some younger guys getting in. I have loved watching Xavier Watts and Prince Kollie get action so far, and I hope that trend continues.

P.S..... Marcus Freeman.....please stay.

Hot Take

Audric Estime Scores 2 Touchdowns

Estime got his first carries of the year last week and he did not disappoint. He looked powerful (which we all expected) but showed incredibly light feet. His tape coming out of HS was great, but I thought his added bulk might slow him down a bit. I was wrong. As Notre Dame should blow out Stanford, Estime will get his fair share of carries in the second half. He will take advantage and the worn down run defense will not want to tackle this man. The future is bright at the RB position, and Estime will get his his Saturday night.

How about some more of this!

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!