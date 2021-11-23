The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in at #6 when the latest college football playoff rankings were released on ESPN on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame destroyed Georgia Tech on Saturday. Add the big win, plus a blowout loss by the Michigan State Spartans to the Ohio State Buckeyes — plus another big loss by the Oregon Ducks to the Utah Utes — and the Irish moved up two spots in the rankings.

The rest of the top 10 looks like this:

The committee really loves jamming in a bunch of Big 12 teams that have no strong out of conference wins (off the top of my head).

Of course the conversation about Notre Dame by the ESPN talking heads was mostly bad news as most believe the Irish need a lot more breaks to go their way to make the top 4. When they asked Gary Barta about Notre Dame, he said the committee thinks “very highly” of Notre Dame — for whatever that’s worth.