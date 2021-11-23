 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football: Irish ranked #6 in newest college football playoff rankings

Inching closer and closer

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in at #6 when the latest college football playoff rankings were released on ESPN on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame destroyed Georgia Tech on Saturday. Add the big win, plus a blowout loss by the Michigan State Spartans to the Ohio State Buckeyes — plus another big loss by the Oregon Ducks to the Utah Utes — and the Irish moved up two spots in the rankings.

The rest of the top 10 looks like this:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Cincinnati Bearcats
  5. Michigan Wolverines
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  8. Baylor Bears
  9. Ole Miss Rebels
  10. Oklahoma Sooners

The committee really loves jamming in a bunch of Big 12 teams that have no strong out of conference wins (off the top of my head).

Of course the conversation about Notre Dame by the ESPN talking heads was mostly bad news as most believe the Irish need a lot more breaks to go their way to make the top 4. When they asked Gary Barta about Notre Dame, he said the committee thinks “very highly” of Notre Dame — for whatever that’s worth.

