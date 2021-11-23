COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME THREAD: Notre Dame VS Chaminade

Fresh off a tough loss last night to the St. Mary’s Gaels, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play another game in the Maui Invitational tonight against the Chaminade Silverswords.

Chaminade is the annual host of the Maui Invitational, but the early season invitational was moved to Las Vegas for this year due to COVID restrictions.

Chaminade was blown out by Oregon yesterday, and won’t be much of a threat to the Irish in this contest. Notre Dame, however, still needs to really put in the work to help prepare itself for some tough games next month and then ACC play.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is no line set for tonight’s game.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: November 23, 10:30 PM EST

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch: ESPNU

