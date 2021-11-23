 clock menu more-arrow no yes

COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME THREAD: Notre Dame VS Chaminade

The Maui Invitational continues

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 22 Maui Invitational - St. Marys v Notre Dame Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fresh off a tough loss last night to the St. Mary’s Gaels, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play another game in the Maui Invitational tonight against the Chaminade Silverswords.

Chaminade is the annual host of the Maui Invitational, but the early season invitational was moved to Las Vegas for this year due to COVID restrictions.

Chaminade was blown out by Oregon yesterday, and won’t be much of a threat to the Irish in this contest. Notre Dame, however, still needs to really put in the work to help prepare itself for some tough games next month and then ACC play.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is no line set for tonight’s game.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: November 23, 10:30 PM EST
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
How to Watch: ESPNU

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

