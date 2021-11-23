Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: Betting Lines

One Last Time (For the Regular Season)

After yet another week of covering the spread (that’s 6 in a row), the Notre Dame Fighting Irish demolished the spread and tried to hit the over on the game total themselves. They came up just shy, but that is just fine with us. Now, we have hit the last regular season game for the 2021 season. The Irish find themselves in a very similar situation to last week with the betting lines. Let’s see what it looks like for the night game against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.

ND vs. Stanford Betting Lines

Just like against Georgia Tech, the Irish are very big favorites against Stanford. The Irish have been on an absolute tear in the past month and Stanford has been pretty down as a team. They are 3-8, and the only thing they can really hang their hat on for the season up to this point has been upsetting Oregon earlier in the season. Other than that, the two teams have been going in totally opposite directions for the season.

The Irish sit at 19-point favorites and clear favorites on the money line. Additionally, the game total is set at 52.5 points. That is about where a lot of the games this year for the Irish have been for the over/under. The people over at Oddsshark are predicting that the Irish win, cover, and hit the over on the point total. The Stanford defense has been kind of iffy this year, giving up 40+ points multiple times. But their offense is averaging under 300 yards per game and under 20 points per game. With the way the Irish defense has been playing in the last month, the betting lines makes some sense. Also, the Irish have covered the spread 5 out of the last 7 times they have played Stanford, and the over has hit in 4 of the last 5 ND-Stanford games.

Matty G’s Prediction

I am riding high here after the dominance displayed against a way inferior opponent this past Saturday. I think the Irish need to continue to make statements if they want to be considered seriously for the College Football Playoff. I predict the Irish to cover the spread with the over hitting. I don’t know if it will be 50-point victory, but maybe something like 42-17 for a victory by 25-ish points.

DAMHSA BUA Count

Last week, I set the count high and the Irish crossed that line with room to spare, as 7 TDs were scored on Saturday, including two defensive TDs. I’m going to set the O/U again at 5.5. I think that might be a realistic number again, so let’s see what happens in the last game of the regular season. Let me know in the poll what you think of the number of TDs scored and let us know what you think about the lines in the comments.

Poll OVER or UNDER 5.5 DAMHSA BUAs vs. Stanford? OVER 5.5

UNDER 5.5 vote view results 83% OVER 5.5 (36 votes)

16% UNDER 5.5 (7 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Go Irish. Beat Cardinal.