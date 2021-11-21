We will find out what the college football playoff committee thinks of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night when they release their latest set of rankings on ESPN. As of right now, we know the 10-1 Irish are currently #8 in those rankings and have a much better chance of making the playoffs than some want to admit.

Because no one expects the Irish to be in the top 4 of the college football playoff rankings this week, none of the bowl projections have the Irish playing in the playoffs — which makes sense... for now.

So let’s take a look at where the media thinks the Irish end up landing come bowl season.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Oregon Ducks

