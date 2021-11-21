 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Irish bowl projections after week 12

This isn’t going to make anyone happy

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

We will find out what the college football playoff committee thinks of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night when they release their latest set of rankings on ESPN. As of right now, we know the 10-1 Irish are currently #8 in those rankings and have a much better chance of making the playoffs than some want to admit.

Because no one expects the Irish to be in the top 4 of the college football playoff rankings this week, none of the bowl projections have the Irish playing in the playoffs — which makes sense... for now.

So let’s take a look at where the media thinks the Irish end up landing come bowl season.

ESPN (Schlabach)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

ESPN (Bonagura)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Oregon Ducks

CBS (Palm)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

Athlon

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

ON3

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

In This Stream

2021 Notre Dame Football: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Week

View all 24 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...