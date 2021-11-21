There was some sneaky news this weekend as we found out that Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett would be seeking a grad transfer after the season. We found out that news on the same day that Notre Dame was hosting a punter for the 2022 class.
#NotreDame punter Jay Bramblett announced as a senior today. The Irish are hosting a 2022 punter today. #NDInsider— Tyler James (@TJamesNDI) November 20, 2021
That punter was Sailer 6-Star Bryce McFerson who was committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Well... he’s committed to the Irish now.
Committed! ☘️ #GoIrish @BrianPolian @CoachBrianKelly @DanOrnerKicking pic.twitter.com/9ASbxJdD0k— Bryce McFerson (@BryceMcferson) November 21, 2021
Forget the 247, Rivals, and ESPN rankings for the specialists. The real rankings for these guys are done by the specialist sites — like Chris Sailer Kicking. According to Sailer, McFerson is a 6-Star player, and that’s how we should look at him.
Bryce is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a powerful leg. His punting is a major strength. He hits a FBS level ball and his consistency is impressive. His feet and hands are quick and efficient. Bryce is averaging 45+ yards, with 4.7+ hang time. He also shows he can hit 50+, with 5.0+ hang time. A phenomenal directional Punter. Also a fantastic kicker. He does a great job on field goal. Bryce hits a clean ball and has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong, college ready. A competitor that kicks with confidence. Bryce has a bright future with continued hard work. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. Bryce is a fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic. One of the hardest workers out there. He has all the tools to dominate the next level. Big time combo prospect.
McFerson is the 23rd commitment for the 2022 class.
Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List (23)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|COMMIT DATE
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|COMMIT DATE
|OL
|Joey Tanona
|Indiana
|6'5"
|280
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/25/20
|LB
|Nolan Ziegler
|Michigan
|6'4"
|205
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/22/20
|OL
|Ty Chan
|Massachusetts
|6'6"
|275
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/2020
|DE
|Tyson Ford
|Missouri
|6'5"
|250
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/18/21
|DE
|Aiden Gobaira
|Virginia
|6'6"
|235
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/06/21
|RB
|Jadarian Price
|Texas
|5'11"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/21/21
|QB
|Steve Angeli
|New Jersey
|6'3"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/04/21
|WR
|Amorion Walker
|Louisiana
|6'3"
|178
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/10/21
|CB
|Jaden Mickey
|California
|5'11"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/14/21
|LB
|Joshua Burnham
|Michigan
|6'4"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/17/21
|TE
|Eli Raridon
|Iowa
|6'6"
|228
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/02/21
|TE
|Holden Staes
|Georgia
|6'5"
|230
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/07/21
|DT
|Donovan Hinish
|Pennsylvania
|6'2"
|275
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/04/21
|LB
|Niuafe Tuihalamaka
|California
|6'2"
|235
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/19/21
|OL
|Ashton Craig
|Indiana
|6'5"
|283
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/26/21
|DB
|Jayden Bellamy
|New Jersey
|5'11"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/02/21
|S
|Devin Moore
|Florida
|6'3"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/04/21
|LB
|Jaylen Sneed
|South Carolina
|6'2"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/12/21
|CB
|Benjamin Morrison
|Arizona
|6'0"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/15/21
|WR
|Tobias Merriweather
|Washington
|6'4"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/04/21
|WR
|C.J. Williams
|California
|6'2"
|193
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/08/21
|OL
|Aamil Wagner
|Ohio
|6'6"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/11/21
|P
|Bryce McFerson
|6'1"
|175
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|11/21/21
Obviously with Bramblett moving on, the Irish had a need to fill at punter. McFerson’s commitment will have no impact on Notre Dame’s plan for the rest of the class as it pertains to scholarship numbers. The scholarship chart could be very wrong depending upon the use of COVID years, but we will go with this until there is more clarity.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|Kyren Williams*
|C'Bo Flemister*
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs*
|Wide Receiver
|Amorion Walker, Tobias Merriweather, C.J. Williams
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|-
|-
|Zeke Correll*
|Jarrett Patterson*
|Guard
|-
|Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|John Dirksen*
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll*
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey,
|-
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu*
|Justin Ademilola*
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand*
|-
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters, Khari Gee
|Xavier Watts
|Litchfield Ajavon*, Kyle Hamilton
|D.J. Brown*
|Cornerback
|Devin Moore, Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord, Ramon Henderson
|K.J. Wallace*, Cam Hart*
|-
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|-
|Totals
|23/85 (22)
|49/85 (26)
|64/85 (15)
|80/85 (16)
|89/85 (9)
