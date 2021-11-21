Week 10 Top 25

Quick Hitter

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had one of the most dominating performances in recent memory. They thrived in all phases of the game and escaped without any significant injuries heading into Palo Alto. They will take on a Stanford team whose season could not end soon enough. While the top 25 rankings are more of a formality at this point, it does paint a picture where the Irish are putting themselves in a solid position for the playoff if a bit more chaos happens. They moved ahead to #5 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, 1 spot ahead of Michigan, if you’re into stuff like that.

Notre Dame Opponent Rankings Quick Hits

Cincinnati Bearcats : #4/#4 . This was the win that the Bearcats have been hoping for. The faced a very solid SMU and wiped the floor with them, winning 48-14. They will have a another opportunity for an impressive win in the AAC Championship game when they face off against the Houston Cougars. Cincy is positioning itself well with losses by Oregon and Michigan State over the weekend.

: #4/#4 . This was the win that the Bearcats have been hoping for. The faced a very solid SMU and wiped the floor with them, winning 48-14. They will have a another opportunity for an impressive win in the AAC Championship game when they face off against the Houston Cougars. Cincy is positioning itself well with losses by Oregon and Michigan State over the weekend. Wisconsin Badgers: #18/#18. Another big week for the Badgers who are peaking at the right time. This is ideal for the Irish as it gives them a solid win over the Big 10 West champ. Wisconsin will have a huge opportunity to the Big 10 Championship game against Ohio State. A win there would almost guarantee and Irish playoff opportunity....though I am not holding my breath.

Playoff Prediction

A lot of you have been asking, “why write this article when the playoff rankings are all we care about?”.... and I’ve heard you. I still want to highlight anything that involves Notre Dame, but wanted to offer a new section from here on out, which I provide the Top 4 prediction + first 3 out. I thought this could spark some fierce debates in the comments, so have at it!

Prediction

Georgia Bulldogs Ohio State Buckeyes Alabama Crimson Tide Cincinnati Bearcats

First 3 out

Michigan Wolverines Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oklahoma State Cowboys

Agree/Disagree? Share your top 3 and first few out in the comments below!