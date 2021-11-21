Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Outdo Wolverines 5-4 in OT for Series Sweep

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish overpowered the Michigan Wolverines 5-4 in OT in Ann Arbor Saturday. Following Friday’s 3-2 OT Irish W, that elite Notre Dame penalty kill stayed the same while junior Irish forward Max Ellis put on a show with the first hat trick of his career.

First Period

The first ten minutes of play gave Notre Dame and Michigan one power play opportunity each, but both teams failed to capitalize.

Michael Pastujov put the Wolverines on the board a little over halfway into the period and Michigan’s Thomas Bordeleau added to the momentum with a second goal almost three minutes later. Notre Dame’s Graham Slaggert answered with the first Irish goal of the game, his fifth of the season, with just under four minutes to go in the period.

By the end of the first, the Wolverines had outshot the Irish 8-5.

The 2nd period is underway!



Here's Graham Slaggert's first period tally pic.twitter.com/PRsPVdqAl4 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 21, 2021

Second Period

Notre Dame’s Jesse Lansdell tied it up with a goal just under a minute and a half into the second and Max Ellis wasted no time snatching the Irish lead before the clock could reach five minutes. Just as the period was about to reach its halfway point, Michigan’s Nick Blankenburg tied it back up 3-3.

As both teams amped up the aggression, Michigan’s Steve Holtz headed off for a game misconduct for hitting from behind. Soon after, Wolverine Nick Blankenburg headed to the box for slashing, Irish forward Landon Slaggert took an embellishment penalty. Max Ellis scored for the second time tonight and chalked up the only power play goal of the game for either team with less than a minute to go in the second.

Third Period

Two Irish penalties in the first ten minutes of the third weren’t enough to sway the Irish lead, but Bordeleau scored for the Wolverines to tie it back up 4-4 almost 14 minutes into the period.

Overtime

A goal from Max Ellis just about three and a half minutes into overtime play got the Irish forward the hatty and Notre Dame the 5-4 W to sweep the Wolverines.

The OT winner by Max Ellis -- his third goal of the night!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YDbxMN74Nj — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 21, 2021

Game Summary

Scoring

Michigan: Michael Pastujov at 12:12 in the 1st with assists from Mackie Samoskevich and Thomas Bordeleau

Michigan: Thomas Bordeleau at 15:35 in the 1st with assists from Mackie Samoskevich and Steve Holtz

Notre Dame: Graham Slaggert at 16:01 in the 1st with assists from Jake Boltmann and Trevor Janicke

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell at 01:29 in the 2nd with assists from Solag Bakich and Chase Blackmun

Notre Dame: Max Ellis at 04:37 in the 2nd, unassisted

Michigan: Nick Blankenburg at 09:48 in the 2nd, with assists from Dylan Duke and Owen Power

Notre Dame: Max Ellis at 19:02 in the 2nd with assists from Nick Leivermann and Ryder Rolston

Michigan: Thomas Bordeleau at 13:29 in the 3rd with assists from Mackie Samoskevich and Kent Johnson

Notre Dame: Max Ellis at 03:29 in OT1 with assists from Adam Karashik and Cam Burke

Penalties

Michigan: Matty Beniers for tripping at 04:30 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston for slashing at 05:18 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Adam Karashik for tripping at 05:26 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for tripping at 06:30 in the 2nd

Michigan: Johnny Beecher for hooking at 16:54 in the 2nd

Michigan: Steve Holtz for hitting from behind at 17:16 in the 2nd, game misconduct

Michigan: Nick Blankenburg for slashing at 18:25 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert for embellishment at 18:25 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel for interference at 06:10 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: TEAM for too many men on the ice at 07:40 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 37 saves

Michigan: Erik Portillo, 18 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Boston College Eagles on Friday, November 26 at 5:00 p.m. in South Bend. Watch the game on TV on NBC Sports Chicago Plus or NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus or stream online with nbcsports.com or the NBC Sports app.

