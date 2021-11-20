QUICK RECAP: Notre Dame lays waste to Georgia Tech on Senior Day, 55-0

Notre Dame put any “slow start” business to bed early with a 24 point first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on their way to a 55-0 win.

The worst thing the Irish did in the first half was taking the opening drive 25 yards for a Jonathan Doerer field goal after a big kickoff return. Shortly after the Irish went up 3-0, Isaiah Foskey almost swallowed Jordan Yates before the Georgia Tech quarterback got rid of the ball — right into Jack Kiser’s hands. Kiser took the interception 43 yards to make it 10-0 Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s defense may not have been sacking the quarterback at an alarming rate, but they were knocking him to the ground relentlessly and was an absolute wall. Notre Dame went on to score five touchdowns in five drives before halftime. Kyren Williams bookended the scoring with a 9 yard touchdown and a 1 yard touchdown, while Logan Diggs got two of his own with a 5 yard TD run and a 20 yard TD reception. In between all of that, Jack Coan found a wide open Michael Mayer for a 52 yard touchdown. At the half, the Irish were up 45-0 in one of the biggest senior day slaughters in recent memory.

Perhaps the biggest task of the second half was to keep the shutout and score over 50 to close out the season. In the 3rd quarter, Isaiah Foskey got a strip sack that saw the ball bounce over to Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and he took it back 70 yards for the scoop and score to make the game 55-0.

It’s the third game in a row in which Notre Dame’s defense did not allow a touchdown.

More to come on OFD.