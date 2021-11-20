GAME THREAD: #8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Georgia Tech

The season has flown by and all of a sudden we have arrived on Senior Day for the Notre Dame VS Georgia Tech. The Irish are 9-1 and ranked #8 by the college football playoff committee — with a genuine chance to make the playoffs after the dust settles in three weeks.

The biggest issue for Notre Dame right now isn’t the possibility of losing a second game this season, it’s that the possibility of losing is so low. The challenge isn’t there, and that makes Notre Dame an easy team to dismiss... but they’re right in the thick of it.

Speaking of those low chances of losing... according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is 17.5 favorites against the Yellow Jackets with an over/under of 58.5. Beat that with a stick.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: 2:30 PM

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and also streaming on Peacock

ALL THE GOODS

Just in case you missed some of the coverage this week, let me remind you that everything you need to know is in the GAME WEEK STREAM.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.