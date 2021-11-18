Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Staff Picks

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 9-1 and ranked #8 in the college football playoff rankings. There is a path to the college football playoffs — and the next few weeks are going to be a wild ride for the Irish. Notre Dame has two games left against opponents with losing records, and first up are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 17 point favorite over the Wramblin’ Wreck, and most observers think this game should be a walk in the park for the Irish. It’s senior day, so let’s just get a big spread dub and watch the rest of the days games.

It’s week 12!

The One Foot Down staff is just as excited as all of you, and of course we have the staff picks again this year for a big handful of games from all over the country. This week we have 11 different matchups on the slate:

Notre Dame VS Georgia Tech

Michigan State Spartans VS Ohio State Buckeyes

Wake Forest Demon Deacons VS Clemson Tigers

Iowa State Cyclones VS Oklahoma Sooners

Arkansas Razorbacks VS Alabama Crimson Tide

SMU Mustangs VS Cincinnati Bearcats

Pittsburgh Panthers VS Virginia Cavaliers

Utah Utes VS Oregon Ducks

Oklahoma State Cowboys VS Texas Tech Red Raiders

USC Trojans VS UCLA Bruins

Michigan Wolverines VS Maryland Terrapins

We are once again using Tallysight this year as a staff, but I do encourage all of you to play along in the comments below (you don’t have to pick all the games BUT DO IT).