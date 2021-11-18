Weather Forecast for Saturday’s Georgia Tech Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Eastern amid hazy, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s, according to the latest Accuweather forecast.

The weather prediction says the fans at Notre Dame Stadium should stay dry. Only a one percent chance of precipitation is expected throughout the game.

The true diehard tailgaters will be looking at freezing temperatures when the gates open at 8 a.m. It won’t hit the 40s until closer to noon.

The Irish are 10-5 all time on Nov. 20. Their last game on this date was in 2010, when freshman quarterback Tommy Rees led the Irish to a 27-3 victory over Army at Yankee Stadium. The temperature that night at kickoff was 48 degrees.

The Irish’s last Nov. 20 game in Notre Dame Stadium was a 31-29 loss to Boston College in 1999. The temperature at kickoff, according to the South Bend Tribune, was in the mid-40s and the sky was overcast, with winds out of the southeast at 6 miles per hour.

The warmest Nov. 20 ever recorded in South Bend was 1930, when the mercury hit 71 degrees. Rockne’s men would beat Northwestern at Dyche Stadium two days later.

The coldest Nov. 20 was 1914, when the thermometer read 10 degrees. Jesse Harper’s elevens had drubbed Carlisle at Comiskey Park the week prior.