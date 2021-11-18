OFD Podcast: It’s the Pork Chop Express for Notre Dame and Georgia Tech

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are just trucking down the road in the Pork Chop Express on a dark and stormy night, and hauling that podcast machine right to your little neck of the woods to preview the Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- REVIEWS!
- What should you do about a leaky faucet?
- The college football playoff rankings.
- The path for Notre Dame is there.
- Jude does NOT like television but he loves a good ranking.
- Some thoughts on a two loss Alabama Crimson Tide, the Michigan Wolverines VS Michigan State Spartans thing, and Notre Dame’s position relative to Cincinnati.
- Brendan explains what Georgia Tech does well and what they do not. One list is longer than the other.
- Senior Day stuff.
- Which players might return to Notre dame as seniors, 5th year seniors, and super seniors.
- The coaching domino effect across the country.
- Michigan State must be selling a lot of weed to pay for Mel Tucker.
- Game picks.
And much, much more weaved in and out of the show.
