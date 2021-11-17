Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes for Georgia Tech

How’d We Do Last Week?

As mentioned last week, I will feature the Most Interesting, Most Wildly Inaccurate, and Most Accurate Takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Here we go!

Interesting

FROM THE CHAIR!

I have to be honest, this was wonderful. This felt a little too soon, but I know everyone in the entire ND universe loves and respects Davis so this is purely honoring his memory. I’m hoping he makes the best decision for himself, whether that is the NFL right away or coming back for his 6th year.

Wildly Inaccurate

Welcome back GB!

While there was some gnashing of teeth, it really only lasted through the first drive (which ended in frustrating fashion). After that, the Irish cruised and while took the foot off the gas in the second half, this game was never in doubt.

Accurate

Freeman!**

Freeman absolutely dominated this game plan. **Yes I know they were missing Brennan Armstrong, but they have legit skill at WR/TE. ND was able to shut those guys down while generating a lot of havoc plays, AND getting young guys in. Speaking of young guys-Notre Dame really has something in Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson...but that’s an entire article itself.

Now let’s get to the takes for the upcoming action featuring the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Cold Take

Defense Records Another 2 Picks

The secondary and Linebackers’ ball skills have been nothing short of incredible this year. They have doubled the INTs from a year ago with at least 3 games remaining. This was clearly a point of emphasis by Mickens as well as a philosophical adjustment from Freeman coming into this year. They are aggressive and play the ball incredibly well in the air. The defensive line will get pressure again this week and we will see balls, “float” upon contact with the quarterback. We see one pick in the secondary and one by the LBs.

Hot Take

Matt Salerno Scores a Redzone Touchdown.

They told me I need to quit spinning the ball on the ground every time I score....



Show me the money first! pic.twitter.com/mdqzrVV0NT — Matt Salerno (@Matthews0520) April 15, 2021

Matt Salerno has been a solid walk on reserve for the Irish over his career. He approaches senior day without a catch, a lot of fair catches, and a whole lot of grit. With the lack of depth at WR AND it being Senior day, look for BK and Del Alexander to get him in the game in the second half. Salerno will find his success on a rub route early in the 4th quarter in the right side of the end zone. He will throw up the WOPU Nation sign and I will rejoice. He also has a great sense of humor after getting BLASTED on a punt return last year.

Quality reply.

No concussion, no headache, no symptoms... I’ll be applying for jobs as a crash test dummy on the slim chance the league turns me down https://t.co/6LvOJ8fe3J — Matt Salerno (@Matthews0520) December 7, 2020

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!