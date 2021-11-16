2021 Notre Dame Football: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Week

#8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7)

Welcome to Senior Day! Because Notre Dame absolutely refuses to end the regular season with a home game, we know that Senior Day means the Irish have two games left on the year. At 9-1 and ranked #8 in the college football playoff rankings, the Irish are within striking distance of a final four finish.

Senior Day has also meant green/alternate uniforms over the last five or so years, but I haven’t heard a peep about it yet.

On the surface, there isn’t much to get excited about with this game. The Yellow Jackets are probably a much better team than their 3-7 record indicates — but this is still not a very good football team.

Thank GOD Brian Kelly is coaching Notre Dame.

While there are a lot of fans out there that like to say that Notre Dame plays down to its opponent, the fact that remains is that the Irish have won 40 straight football games against unranked teams. I’m comforted by that thought.

Notre Dame doesn’t control its own destiny when it comes to the playoff, but it does control winning football games. Do that, and let’s see what happens.