On Tuesday night, the college football playoff committee released their latest set of playoff rankings on ESPN. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved up one spot this week to #8 overall.

November 1️⃣6️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings



8️⃣. Notre Dame // @NDFootball — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 17, 2021

Personally, I thought the committee may be tempted to have the Oklahoma State Cowboys jump the Irish — but they did not. For all the hand-wringing by some Irish fans about the lack of perceived style points in a 28-3 win over the Virginia Cavaliers, the 25 point win probably did the same as what a 40 point win would have done.

The rest of the top 10:

As far as a legit chance for the playoffs for Notre Dame is concerned — they are in striking distance. There are still a handful of definite losses in front of them (and more). All Notre Dame can do is to just keep winning, and we’ll see how this all shakes out. The important thing is that the Irish STILL have an opportunity as we go into game 11.