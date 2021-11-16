GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS High Point Panthers

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team got off to a 1-0 start on Saturday with a win over CSUN. In the first game of the season, we saw two new additions to the Irish roster emerge as high impact players in transfer Paul Atkinson and freshman Blake Wesley. It was the freshman Wesley that really stood out as he scored 20 points in his first regular season game for ND.

The Irish will be looking for more of the same from both player against the High Point Panthers. It would be nice if Prentiss Hubb joined the point scorer column as well — which I actually expect a much better performance after the sub-standard game against CSUN.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 21 point favorites against High Point tonight with an over/under of 140.5 — so it’s a perfect game to work out some shooting kinks.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, November 16, 8:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACC Network

