Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Betting Lines

That’s Now 5 Straight Covers

So many covers up in here, we must be in a comforter factory (I’ll show myself out). But for real, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off their 28-3 victory on Saturday night over UVA. That is the second straight game where the Irish did not give up a TD. That also was the fifth straight game where they covered the spread. Let’s see if it would be feasible for the Irish to cover six straight.

ND vs. GT Betting Lines

We go into this game on Saturday afternoon with the Irish showing as 17-point favorites. The Irish have been pretty dominant down the stretch of the season, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been struggling a bit as of late, coming off four straight losses all to ACC opponents. The spread and the money line for this game makes a ton of sense. Plus, you factor in Senior Day in November for the Irish, and this does seem to make a lot of sense. The point total is 59.5, so people will have to decide if 60 or more points will be scored.

Oddsshark predicts that the Irish will win, cover, and that the over will hit on Saturday afternoon. They also mention that the total has gone under 4 times in Notre Dame’s last 6 games, and the under also hit in 4 of the last 5 times the two teams have played. GT is also 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against ND.

Matty G’s Prediction

I definitely see the Irish continuing to roll this season and get the win, which would be 24 straight against ACC opponents. However, with the spread exactly 17, that could pose some issues. This might be a bit lower scoring than we think - Georgia Tech gives up a fair number of points and yards each game, but they do average over 350 yards of offense per game. With the colder weather and the injuries that the Irish have, I could see maybe the score being something like 31-14, with that 17 number being spot on for a push. So, I will predict that happens and that the under hits as well, even though I don’t like predicting that. Hopefully the Irish can still cover that spread - I would be happy to be completely wrong with that pick.

DAMHSA BUA Count

Because of the lower score I’m predicting, I will go opposite with this and make all of you choose if the Irish will get more or fewer than 5 TDs. Let’s set the number this week at 5.5 just because I want to see if I will be wrong with my prediction for under on the point total. Let me know in the poll for this and in the comments about what you think for the betting lines this week.

Poll OVER or UNDER 5.5 DAMHSA BUAs vs GT? OVER 5.5

UNDER 5.5 vote view results 41% OVER 5.5 (7 votes)

58% UNDER 5.5 (10 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Go Irish. Beat Yellow Jackets.