Notre Dame Football: Irish bowl projections after week 11

On Tuesday night we will get another glimpse of what the college football playoff committee thinks of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as well as a little more clarity when it comes to a path for a final four ranking. As it stands right now, the Irish are 9-1 and ranked #9 by the committee. Most people expect a bump up another spot this week — but we’ll have to wait and see.
So let’s take a look at where some in the media have the Irish playing in the postseason.
ESPN (Schlabach)
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Michigan Wolverines
ESPN (Bonagura)
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Cincinnati Bearcats
Athlon
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Oklahoma State Cowboys
CBS (Palm)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers
College Football News
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Michigan State Spartans
On3
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Michigan Wolverines
