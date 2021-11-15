Notre Dame Football: Irish bowl projections after week 11

On Tuesday night we will get another glimpse of what the college football playoff committee thinks of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as well as a little more clarity when it comes to a path for a final four ranking. As it stands right now, the Irish are 9-1 and ranked #9 by the committee. Most people expect a bump up another spot this week — but we’ll have to wait and see.

So let’s take a look at where some in the media have the Irish playing in the postseason.

ESPN (Schlabach)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Michigan Wolverines

ESPN (Bonagura)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Cincinnati Bearcats

Athlon

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Oklahoma State Cowboys

CBS (Palm)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

College Football News

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Michigan State Spartans

On3

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Michigan Wolverines