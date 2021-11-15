Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Depth Chart

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released their early season depth chart on Monday for this week’s game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Somehow we have made it to senior day — so where in the hell has the season went? It’s pretty incredible that there are only two games left, but even more incredible is the difference in the depth chart from Florida State week to now.

At least there were basically no changes this week.

OFFENSE

Depth Chart — OFFENSE QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT #17 Jack Coan #23 Kyren Williams #4 Kevin Austin #21 Lorenzo Styles #0 Braden Lenzy #87 Michael Mayer #76 Joe Alt #73 Andrew Kristofic #55 Jarrett Patterson #62 Cain Madden #75 Josh Lugg #10 Drew Pyne #25 Chris Tyree #16 Deion Colzie #29 Matt Salerno #21 Lorenzo Styles #85 George Takacs #79 Tosh Baker #52 Zeke Correll #78 Pat Coogan #56 John Dirksen #77 Quinn Carroll #12 Tyler Buchner OR #22 Logan Diggs - - - #88 Mitchell Evans - #50 Rocco Spindler - - -

One of the more remarkable things about Notre Dame’s depth chart has been the rise of Logan Diggs at running back. Injuries and the “OR” designation aside, Diggs has clearly been the second best back on the team this year — especially during the second half of the season.

DEFENSE

Depth Chart — DEFENSE VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB #7 Isaiah Foskey #57 Jayson Ademilola #41 Kurt Hinish #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa #27 JD Bertrand #40 Drew White #24 Jack Kiser #5 Cam Hart #3 Houston Griffith #2 DJ Brown #6 Clarence Lewis #9 Justin Ademilola #99 Rylie Mills #56 Howard Cross #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah #32 Prince Kollie #52 Bo Bauer OR #10 Isaiah Pryor #11 Ramon Henderson #16 KJ Wallace #10 Isaiah Pryor #28 TaRiq Bracy OR #12 Jordan Botelho #54 Jacob Lacey #54 Jacob Lacey #90 Alexander Ehrensberger - - OR #26 Xavier Watts - - - -

The defensive depth chart is still nutty. Ever since the loss of Kyle Hamilton at safety the rotation on the back end has been steady. Xavier Watts, for example, is listed as a backup Rover and yet we all know his main duties have been as the field safety when he’s on the field. Ramon Henderson is another example of “listed elsewhere but also plays safety” on the chart. So... maybe we get a more accurate update later this week. And maybe not.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Depth Chart — SPECIAL TEAMS KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN #39 Jonathan Doerer #39 Jonathan Doere #19 Jay Bramblett #65 Michael Vinson #19 Jay Bramblett #29 Matt Salerno #25 Chris Tyree #91 Josh Bryan #91 Josh Bryan #39 Jonathan Doerer #44 Alex Peitsch #30 Jake Rittman OR #23 Kyren Williams #29 Matt Salerno

Another week of no changes as far as the specialists go... and that’s perfectly fine.