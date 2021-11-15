OFD Podcast: Notre Dame beat Virginia and increased its playoff chances — that’s math

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are happy to open up another pod winning machine after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish took down the Virginia Cavaliers, and as always, are excited to show you what we have. In this episode:

Hello

Cowboy gangstas.

REVIEWS!

The sick Irish and prepping for the Cavs.

How did you feel about the 28-3 win?

Bo Bauer and Rylie Mills were pretty damn good, and Joshua makes an uncomfortable comparison.

We like Logan Diggs a lot.

The question about playoffs vs New Years Six bowl game comes up again.

What happens for Notre Dame at quarterback if it’s not the playoffs? A Jude VS Brendan debate over Tyler Buchner as QB1.

Notre Dame has the third best chance to make the playoffs because they are in good hands with Allstate and more math.

Scenario game.

Getting inside the heads of the college football playoff committee.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

