Quick Recap: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Defeats Syracuse 82-56

Good To Be in The Lead Again

On Sunday afternoon, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team went up to Syracuse, NY to take on the Orange in the Carrier Dome. In a rare November ACC matchup, the Irish played their first (and the only) conference game so far this season. Let’s recap what went down.

1st Half

The game seemed like it might be a close one as we kicked things off. The Irish took a pretty healthy, early lead, but it wasn’t in doubt as we got to the end of the first quarter with the score 17-10 Notre Dame. It continued to be neck-and-neck in the second quarter, too. Syracuse made it 28-26 and then 30-28 before Sam Brunelle and Sonia Citron made a couple of late-quarter layups to make the halftime score 34-28, an Irish advantage.

2nd Half

The second half is really where the Irish began to come alive and open up this game to the final score that we got to. Dara Mabrey and Sam Brunelle it some outside jumpers to help the Irish take a 10-point lead and then an 8-point lead into the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Irish outscore the Orange 25-7 and totally run away with the game. The Irish ended the game on a 21-0 run as well, so they just locked down the Orange at the end of the game. Westbeld and Mabrey were leading the charge with the buckets in the fourth quarter. The final stats for the 82-56 Irish victory can be found here.

It was a commanding 25-3 run over the final nine minutes of the game that sealed our first conference win of the season at Syracuse!



Highlights from today's ACC matchup with the Orange ⤵ pic.twitter.com/C61K61mwc8 — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) November 14, 2021

Next Up

The Irish are now 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in ACC play. ND and Cuse are the only teams to play a conference game so far, so the Irish take sole possession of first place in the conference as of now as the only 1-0 team.

The team’s next game is against Fordham at home in Purcell Pavilion. Tip off will be at 7 PM on Thursday, November 18. You can find the game on ACC Network Extra and the Notre Dame Radio Network.