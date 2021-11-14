Week 11 Top 25

Quick Hitter

Despite being down captains Drew White, MTA, Kyle Hamilton, and Avery Davis (while a large portion of the team dealt with the flu) the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dominated the Virginia Cavaliers from start to finish. They moved up to #6 in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. While the Irish are certainly heading towards a New Years 6 berth.....the playoffs are suddenly seeming in reach. This sentiment has been swirling around twitter all day and debates are starting to start on whether fans would rather be in NY6 or CFP..... Playoffs > Not Playoffs every time.

The argument of “Notre Dame would get embarrassed in CFP” is so dumb. It doesn’t matter. It’s a huge recruiting pitch. “We are good enough to make it but are missing a critical piece to win it”. Is better than “we beat X team in NY6” — Philip G OFD (@Philip__G) November 14, 2021

As you can tell, I am STRONGLY in the camp that they should always compete for the National Championship if they have the opportunity, and it’s not a debate. There is so much more football to be played before we get to that point, but the door is cracking more and more open each week.

Notre Dame Opponent Rankings Quick Hits