Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Shut Out the Wisconsin Badgers 3-0 in South Bend

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the series against the Wisconsin Badgers with a 3-0 W at Compton Family Ice Arena Saturday. That unstoppable Irish PK was back and Notre Dame netminder Matthew Galajda made 22 saves for his team.

First Period

After giving up a rare PK goal in the first period on Friday, the Irish made a different first impression Saturday and set the tone early. Following a boarding penalty on Wisconsin’s Dominick Mersch, Grant Silianoff scored the first Irish goal of the game about seven minutes into play. This was the only power play goal of the night for either team. Just as the period reached its end, Nick Leivermann found the back of the net to double the Irish lead and score his third goal of the season. By the end of the first, the Irish had narrowly outshot the Badgers 12-10, but the two teams won nine face-offs each.

END 1



Irish score quickly to close out the first period and Galajda shuts out the Badgers with 10 saves!



No. 15 ND 2 - Wisconsin 0

https://t.co/3zDYwjY0X2#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/iPwlmohq6z — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 13, 2021

Second Period

A slashing penalty on Notre Dame’s Jack Adams provided the only power play opportunity of the period and the Badgers failed to capitalize.

With exactly one minute remaining in the second period of play, Hunter Strand nabbed a third Irish goal, his third of the season.

Third Period

Two penalties on Irish players did nothing to shift the direction of the game and the Irish got the 3-0 shutout.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff at 07:26 in the 1st with assists from Nick Leivermann and Ryder Rolston

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann at 19:13.1 in the 1st with assists from Chase Blackmun and Max Ellis

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand at 19:00 in the 2nd with assists from Landon Slaggert and Adam Karashik

Penalties

Wisconsin: Dominick Mersch for boarding at 06:45 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell for interference at 08:17 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for delaying the game at 11:00 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for holding at 18:36 in the 1st

Wisconsin: Tarek Baker for slashing at 19:07.4 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jack Adams for slashing at 03:14 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for hitting from behind at 03:38 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for interference at 06:24 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 22 saves

Wisconsin: Cameron Rowe, 22 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Friday, November 19 at 7:30.

