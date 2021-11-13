Mike Brey has never lost a home season opener with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the streak was kept safe on Saturday with a 68-52 win over Cal State Northridge.

The Irish started Prentiss Hubb, Cormac Ryan, Paul Atkinson, Nate Laszewski, and Dane Goodwin against CSUN, and used a lot of Trey Wertz and freshman Blake Wesley off of the bench.

Notre Dame went into halftime up 32-26 and then allowed another 26 in the second half to CSUN while knocking in 36 of their own.

Blake Wesley led all Irish scorers with 21 points while Dane Goodwin put in 18 points (6 three-pointers). Paul Atkinson in his Irish debut scored 16 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.

Prentiss Hubb, despite playing 28 minutes was 0-6 from the floor.

This wasn’t the dominant victory we were expecting as the spread was 24 points, but the Irish will be back on the court on Tuesday inside Purcell Pavilion against the High Point Panthers, so we’ll see how much they are able to improve.