GAME THREAD: #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Virginia Cavaliers

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take their 8-1 record and #9 ranking on the road to Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. There is still a path to the college football playoff for the Irish, and this Saturday provides a great opportunity to move a few spots, should a few things happen.

Ironically, it was in the state of Virginia where the Irish began to turn things around this season. Notre Dame has moved towards a quicker-paced offense to allow a greater amount of playmakers to have the chance of getting the ball in space. That pace has also helped stabilize the line’s pass protection, which in turn opened more lanes in the running game.

It’s a difficult task this week to defend the high-powered offensive attack of UVA after going up against the triple option of Navy last week. But... we don’t know (still) if Cavs quarterback Brennan Armstrong is playing or not. Bronco Mendenhall said it will be a game-time decision — but even if he does play — how effective will his body allow him to be?

As we get closer to game time, the point spread is moving up. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are now 6.5 point favorites with an over/under of 63.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday 13th, 7:30 PM EST

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch: ABC

