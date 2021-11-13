The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open up the 2020-2021 season against Cal State Northridge this weekend, and there seems to be a nice buzz surrounding the program.

Notre Dame is unranked, but they did manage to receive a few votes in the AP Poll — which is quite remarkable considering the results on the court over the last few years. The Irish are returning almost all of their main contributors (and bench) from last year, and have added a nice freshmen class and transfer Paul Atkinson.

With the exhibition games behind us, it’s going to be interesting to see how deep in the bench Mike Brey actually goes this year after years and years of playing a short bench.

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 24 point favorite on Saturday with an over/under of 151.5. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Irish a 92.5% chance of winning.

So let’s get the season started!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November, 13, 12:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACC Network Extra — ESPN+

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.