Quick Recap: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Defeats Western Illinois 76-50

Another Game Handily Won by the Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball Team just won their second game of the season. Coincidentally, this was their second game of the season, and both games were in a total of three calendar days. The Irish hosted Western Illinois and won 76-50.

First Half

The Irish set the tone early by establishing a 22-10 lead through one quarter. They continued to keep that same energy rolling, and Maddy Westbeld came close to a double-double in the first half alone. At halftime, the Irish led 37-26 with Olivia Miles leading the Irish with 10 points.

2nd Half

The Irish continued to show that they were too much for the Leathernecks. Miles, Dodson, and Westbeld all had point totals in the double digits for the Irish. Westbeld and Miles had double-doubles for the Irish. Meanwhile, 11 players played for the Irish. 9 players had points, including Abby Prohaska, who had her first points this season. At the end of the game, it w-as not as high scoring as it was against Ohio, but the Irish had the commanding 76-50 victory.

☘️ ☘️



Three days, two games, two wins. Life is good!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/bLB51DyzP7 — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) November 12, 2021

Up Next

The Irish have a rare conference game in November. On Sunday, November 14, the Irish travel to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse in their first (and very early) ACC game of the season. Tip off will be right at 12 PM EST. You can find the game on the ACC Network as well as the Notre Dame Radio Network.