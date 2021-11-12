Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Virginia Cavaliers: Staff Picks

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 8-1 and ranked #9 in the college football playoff rankings. Up next for the Irish are the Virginia Cavaliers and MAYBE the Brennan Armstrong offense (ish). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 5.5 point favorite on the road this week in Charlottesville, with an over/under of 64. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Many believe this is the last “big test” for Notre Dame as it pertains to the difficulty of their last three games. While this likely won’t be a “ranked” win at the end of the season, the Cavs still control their own destiny in the ACC, so a possible win over a Power 5 conference champion isn’t too bad.

It’s week 11!

The One Foot Down staff is just as excited as all of you, and of course we have the staff picks again this year for a big handful of games from all over the country. This week we have 11 different matchups on the slate:

Notre Dame VS Virginia

Michigan Wolverines VS Penn State Nittany Lions

Oklahoma Sooners VS Baylor Bears

Georgia Bulldogs VS Tennessee Volunteers

Purdue Boilermakers VS Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas A&M Aggies VS Ole Miss Rebels

Wake Forest Demon Deacons VS N.C. State Wolfpack

Oregon Ducks VS Washington State Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs VS Oklahoma State Cowboys

Boston College Eagles VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Arkansas Razorbacks VS LSU Tigers

We are once again using Tallysight this year as a staff, but I do encourage all of you to play along in the comments below (you don’t have to pick all the games BUT DO IT).