The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Charlottesville this week to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a 7:30 game on ABC. November night games have the opportunity to be an absolute mess when it comes to the weather — but welcome to Virginia which is, in fact, for lovers.

If you’re making the trip to the game this week, you’re in for a really nice night.

Throughout the day, the temperatures will go from the mid-forties in the morning to the mid-fifties by the afternoon.

The real key here is that the sun will be out and about, even if it has to fight a few clouds from time to time. With just a 25% chance of rain, it’s hoodie SZN (or our suggested #goacc tweed).

As far as the game is concerned, it’ll start off in the mid-forties at kickoff, but dwindle down to the mid-thities by the end of the game. No rain... not quite freezing... perfect football weather for November.