On Thursday, 4-Star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner made a surprise decision on CBS Sports — he announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The 6’6” 265 pounder from Wayne high School in Huber Heights (Dayton), Ohio, chose the Irish over an impressive offer list that included the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, and more. Perhaps more importantly, and a big reason why this was surprising, is that he chose Notre Dame over the Kentucky Wildcats — where his brother is currently coaching.

If you let god decide you’ll never choose wrong #committed ☘️ pic.twitter.com/4qjz3biyiM — Aamil Wagner (@AamilWagner) November 11, 2021

The evaluation from 247’s Allen Trieu:

Lean, athletic prospect who can run, bend and move more like a tight end than offensive tackle. Has started to fill in but still has work to do in that department with getting stronger and bigger. Plays with good leverage and body lean. Keeps his feet well when drive blocking and athleticism allows him to mirror when pass blocking. Will get violent and finish his blocks, which the hope is that that will be enhanced with added strength. High upside guy. May not be an immediate impact player in college because of needed strength and conditioning time, but long term prospects are excellent as a college starter and for playing beyond college.

This is the 22nd commitment for Notre Dame’s 2022 class as we are just about a month away from the start of the early signing period. Wagner’s commitment bumps the Irish to the #3 overall spot on the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

It’s the first commitment of the 2022 class for Notre Dame in over 3 months — and again — this really comes as a nice big surprise.

Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List (22) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE OL Joey Tanona Indiana 6'5" 280 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/25/20 LB Nolan Ziegler Michigan 6'4" 205 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/22/20 OL Ty Chan Massachusetts 6'6" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/2020 DE Tyson Ford Missouri 6'5" 250 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/18/21 DE Aiden Gobaira Virginia 6'6" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/06/21 RB Jadarian Price Texas 5'11" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/21/21 QB Steve Angeli New Jersey 6'3" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/04/21 WR Amorion Walker Louisiana 6'3" 178 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/10/21 CB Jaden Mickey California 5'11" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/14/21 LB Joshua Burnham Michigan 6'4" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/17/21 TE Eli Raridon Iowa 6'6" 228 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/02/21 TE Holden Staes Georgia 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/07/21 DT Donovan Hinish Pennsylvania 6'2" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/04/21 LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka California 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/19/21 OL Ashton Craig Indiana 6'5" 283 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/26/21 DB Jayden Bellamy New Jersey 5'11" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/02/21 S Devin Moore Florida 6'3" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/04/21 LB Jaylen Sneed South Carolina 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/12/21 CB Benjamin Morrison Arizona 6'0" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/15/21 WR Tobias Merriweather Washington 6'4" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/04/21 WR C.J. Williams California 6'2" 193 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/08/21 OL Aamil Wagner Ohio 6'6" 265 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/11/21

Notre Dame and Jeff Quinn have really put in the work this cycle to get some great offensive line talent. Of course, the connections between that school and former alums Marcus freeman and Mike Mickens definitely helped in Wagner’s commitment.

“I choose Notre Dame because the coaches made the university feel like home and I felt that Notre Dame can not only provide me with a great football career but can put me in the best position for life after football.”

Notre Dame’s offensive line is now up to a 4 man class. Along with Wagner, the Irish have three more 4-Star players in Ashton Craig, Ty Chan, and Joey Tanona. Notre Dame still has their eyes set on Billy Schrauth and continues to battle the Wisconsin Badgers for his commitment.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - - Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree Kyren Williams* C'Bo Flemister* Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs* Wide Receiver Amorion Walker, Tobias Merriweather, C.J. Williams Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins* Center Ashton Craig - - Zeke Correll* Jarrett Patterson* Guard - Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler - - John Dirksen* Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll* - Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey, - Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu* Justin Ademilola* Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia - Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand* - Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters, Khari Gee Xavier Watts Litchfield Ajavon*, Kyle Hamilton D.J. Brown* Cornerback Devin Moore, Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord, Ramon Henderson K.J. Wallace*, Cam Hart* - Specialists - Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Jay Bramblett - Totals 22/85 (22) 48/85 (26) 63/85 (15) 80/85 (17) 89/85 (9)

This is HUGE for Notre Dame — and one heck of a win to get such a highly ranked player out of the state of Ohio (again) and to beat out a brother connection elsewhere.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR AAMIL!