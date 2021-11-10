 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football Schedule, TV Times, Stat Leaders, and Complete Roster UPDATED

By Joshua Vowles
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 8-1 and ranked #9 in the college football playoff rankings. With three games left for the Irish, the path to end up in the top four is getting narrower and narrower — but there is still a path. Notre Dame travels to Charlottesville this week to take on Bronco Mendenhall’s Virginia Cavaliers with MAYBE quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the sideline.

SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2021 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.

2021 Notre Dame Football Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD
9/5 Florida State Tallahassee, Florida 7:30 ABC W 41-38 OT 1-0
9/11 Toledo Rockets South Bend, Indiana 2:30 Peacock W 32-29 2-0
9/18 Purdue Boilermakers South Bend, Indiana 2:30 NBC W 27-13 3-0
9/25 Wisconsin Badgers Chicago, Illinois 12:00 FOX W 41-13 4-0
10/2 Cincinnati Bearcats South Bend, Indiana 2:30 NBC L 24-13 4-1
10/9 Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia 7:30 ACC Network W 32-29 5-1
10/23 Southern Cal Trojans South Bend, Indiana 7:30 NBC W 31-16 6-1
10/30 North Carolina Tar Heels South Bend, Indiana 7:30 NBC W 44-34 7-1
11/6 Navy Midshipmen South Bend, Indiana 3:30 NBC W 34-6 8-1
11/13 Virgina Cavaliers Charlottesville, Virginia 7:30 ABC - -
11/20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets South Bend, Indiana 2:30 NBC - -
11/27 Stanford Cardinal Palo Alto, California TBA TBA - -

STATS

Here are the basic stats for the 2021 college football season.

Team Stats

Passing

Rushing & Receiving

Defense

Kicking & Punting

ROSTER

Notre Dame has updated its roster due to some attrition over the last month, positions changes, and jersey number changes. This roster reflects those changes.

UPDATED 2021 Notre Dame Football Roster

NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL
0 Braden Lenzy WR 5-11 3/8 182 Senior/Junior Tigard, OR Tigard Senior
2 DJ Brown S 6-0 3/8 200 Senior/Junior Annapolis, MD St. John's College
3 Houston Griffith S 6-0 1/4 202 Graduate Student/Senior Chicago, IL IMG Academy (FL)
3 Avery Davis WR 5-11 202 Graduate Student/Senior Cedar Hill, TX Cedar Hill
4 Litchfield Ajavon S 6-0 1/8 193 Junior/Sophomore Baltimore, MD Episcopal
4 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 6-2 215 Senior/Junior Ft. Lauderdale, FL North Broward Prep
5 Joe Wilkins Jr. WR 6-1 1/2 195 Senior/Junior North Fort Myers, FL North Fort Myers
5 Cam Hart CB 6-2 1/2 205 Junior/Sophomore Baltimore, MD Good Counsel
6 Clarence Lewis CB 5-11 1/2 193 Sophomore/Sophomore Edison, NJ Mater Dei
7 Isaiah Foskey DL 6-5 260 Junior/Sophomore Antioch, CA De La Salle
8 Cole Capen QB 6-4 1/2 232 Senior/Junior Yorba Linda, CA Orange Lutheran
8 Marist Liufau LB 6-2 1/4 229 Junior/Sophomore Kalihi, HI Punahou
9 Justin Ademilola DL 6-1 3/4 255 Senior/Junior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep
10 Isaiah Pryor LB 6-1 1/2 217 Graduate Student/Senior Lawrenceville, GA Archer/Ohio State
10 Drew Pyne QB 5-11 1/2 200 Sophomore/Freshman New Canaan, CT New Canaan
11 Ron Powlus III QB 6-2 5/8 225 Freshman/Freshman Granger, IN Penn
11 Ramon Henderson CB 6-1 190 Sophomore/Sophomore Bakersfield, CA Liberty
12 Tyler Buchner QB 6-1 215 Freshman/Freshman San Diego, CA Helix
12 Jordan Botelho DL 6-2 1/2 245 Sophomore/Sophomore Honolulu, HI Saint Louis
13 Paul Moala LB 5-11 1/2 222 Senior/Junior Mishawaka, IN Penn
14 Kyle Hamilton S 6-4 220 Junior/Junior Atlanta, GA Marist School
15 Ryan Barnes CB 6-1 7/8 187 Freshman/Freshman Gaithersburg, MD Quince Orchard
16 KJ Wallace S 5-10 1/4 185 Junior/Sophomore Atlanta, GA The Lovett School
16 Deion Colzie WR 6-4 3/4 207 Freshman/Freshman McDonough, GA Athens Academy
17 Jack Coan QB 6-3 1/4 223 Graduate Student/Senior Sayville, N.Y. Sayville/Wisconsin
18 Chance Tucker CB 5-11 3/4 183 Freshman/Freshman Encino, CA Crespi Carmelite
19 Jay Bramblett P 6-1 1/2 197 Junior/Junior Tuscaloosa, AL Hillcrest
20 JoJo Johnson CB 5-10 7/8 191 Freshman/Freshman Merrillville, IN Merrillville
20 C'Bo Flemister RB 5-11 1/4 201 Senior/Junior Williamson, GA Pike County
21 Lorenzo Styles WR 6-1 1/8 195 Freshman/Freshman Pickerington, OH Pickerington Central
21 Caleb Offord CB 6-1 192 Sophomore/Freshman Southaven, MS Southaven
22 Logan Diggs RB 6-0 206 Freshman/Freshman Marrero, LA Archbishop Rummel
22 Justin Walters S 6-0 5/8 188 Freshman/Freshman Bolingbrook, IL Bolingbrook
23 Kyren Williams RB 5-9 199 Junior/Sophomore St. Louis, MO St. John Vianney
24 Audric Estime RB 5-11 1/2 228 Freshman/Freshman Nyack, NY St. Joseph Regional
24 Jack Kiser LB 6-1 5/8 222 Junior/Sophomore Royal Center, IN Pioneer
25 Philip Riley CB 5-11 1/2 202 Freshman/Freshman Riverview, FL Bloomingdale
25 Chris Tyree RB 5-9 1/2 190 Sophomore/Sophomore Chester, VA Thomas Dale
26 Leo Albano RB 6-1 225 Senior/Junior Charleston, SC Bishop England
26 Xavier Watts LB 5-11 3/4 195 Sophomore/Freshman Omaha, NE Harry A. Burke
27 JD Bertrand LB 6-1 230 Junior/Sophomore Alpharetta, GA Blessed Trinity
27 Chase Ketterer RB 5-11 3/8 203 Sophomore/Freshman New Carlisle, IN New Prairie
28 TaRiq Bracy CB 5-10 1/8 177 Senior/Senior Milpitas, CA Milpitas
28 Griffin Eifert WR 6-0 1/2 200 Sophomore/Freshman Fort Wayne, IN Bishop Dwenger
29 Matt Salerno WR 6-0 5/8 199 Senior/Junior Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite
29 Khari Gee S 6-1 7/8 195 Freshman/Freshman Atlanta, GA Woodward Academy
30 Jake Rittman P 6-2 1/4 210 Senior/Junior Lawrence, KS Free State
30 Chris Velotta S 5-8 7/8 195 Junior/Sophomore Cleveland, OH St. Ignatius
31 Nana Osafo-Mensah DL 6-3 1/8 250 Junior/Sophomore Fort Worth, TX Nolan Catholic
32 Prince Kollie LB 6-0 1/2 222 Freshman/Freshman Jonesborough, TN David Crockett
32 Chris Salerno K 5-10 1/2 186 Freshman/Freshman Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite
33 Shayne Simon LB 6-2 3/4 233 Senior/Senior West Orange, NJ St. Peter's Prep
34 Osita Ekwonu DL 6-0 3/4 236 Junior/Sophomore Charlotte, NC Providence Day School
36 Eddie Scheidler S 5-9 1/2 185 Junior/Sophomore Lake Forest, IL Lake Forest
37 Henry Cook WR 5-10 182 Sophomore/Freshman Shaker Heights, OH St. Ignatius
37 Chase Love S 6-0 1/4 197 Senior/Junior Chicago Heights, IL Marian Catholic
38 Sam Assaf RB 6-1 210 Sophomore/Sophomore Atlanta, GA Pace Academy
38 Davis Sherwood LB 6-3 228 Freshman/Freshman Hightstown, NJ Good Counsel
39 Jonathan Doerer K/P 6-3 197 Graduate Student/*Senior Charlotte, NC South Mecklenburg
40 Drew White LB 6-0 1/4 228 Graduate Student/Senior Boca Raton, FL St. Thomas Aquinas
41 Kurt Hinish DL 6-1 3/4 300 Graduate Student/*Senior Pittsburgh, PA Central Catholic
42 Giovanni Ghilotti LB 6-2 7/8 232 Sophomore/Freshman Greenbrae, CA Marin Catholic
43 Greg Mailey WR 6-1 203 Senior/Junior Hudson, OH Hudson
43 Marcus Thorne CB 6-0 7/8 205 Senior/Junior Washington, IN Washington
44 Alex Peitsch LS 6-1 1/8 210 Sophomore/Freshman Ellicott City, MD St. John's College (D.C.)
44 Kahanu Kia DL 6-1 3/8 217 Freshman/Freshman Kaneohe, HI Punahou
45 Colin Gutzmer LB 6-0 1/8 230 Junior/Junior Atlanta, GA Westminster School
46 Adam Shibley LB 6-0 1/8 225 Graduate Student/*Senior Cleveland, OH St. Ignatius
46 Axel Raarup LS 6-0 1/2 202 Senior/Senior Mendota Heights, MN Saint Thomas Academy
47 Jason Onye DL 6-5 289 Freshman/Freshman North Providence, RI Bishop Hendricken
48 Will Schweitzer DL 6-4 225 Freshman/Freshman Los Gatos, CA Los Gatos
49 Mike Graves CB 5-7 7/8 190 Senior/Senior Los Angeles Loyola
50 Rocco Spindler OL 6-4 5/8 300 Freshman/Freshman Clarkston, MI Clarkston
52 Zeke Correll OL 6-3 295 Junior/Sophomore Cincinnati, OH Anderson
52 Bo Bauer LB 6-2 3/4 233 Graduate Student/Senior Harborcreek, PA Cathedral Prep
53 Quinn Murphy OL 6-5 1/4 305 Junior/Sophomore Duxbury, MA Duxbury
54 Blake Fisher OL 6-6 335 Freshman/Freshman Avon, IN Avon
54 Jacob Lacey DL 6-1 5/8 275 Junior/Junior Bowling Green, KY South Warren
55 Jarrett Patterson OL 6-4 1/2 307 Senior/Junior Laguna Hills, CA Mission Viejo
56 John Dirksen OL 6-5 1/8 306 Senior/Junior Maria Stein, OH Marion Local
56 Howard Cross III DL 6-0 7/8 275 Junior/Sophomore Paramus, NJ Saint Joseph Regional
57 Jayson Ademilola DL 6-3 280 Senior/Senior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep
62 Cain Madden OL 6-2 1/2 310 Graduate Student/*Senior South Webster, OH Minford/Marshall
64 Max Siegel II OL 6-1 5/8 290 Senior/Junior Fishers, IN Brebeuf Jesuit
65 Michael Vinson LS 6-2 230 Senior/Junior Winnetka, IL New Trier
68 Michael Carmody OL 6-5 1/2 290 Sophomore/Freshman Mars, PA Mars Area
71 Brennan Wicks OL 6-5 310 Sophomore/Freshman Forestville, MD Bishop McNamara
72 Caleb Johnson OL 6-5 5/8 287 Freshman/Freshman Ocala, FL Trinity Catholic
73 Andrew Kristofic OL 6-5 1/4 295 Junior/Sophomore Gibsonia, PA Pine-Richland
75 Josh Lugg OL 6-6 7/8 305 Graduate Student/Senior Wexford, PA North Allegheny Senior
76 Joe Alt OL 6-7 5/8 305 Freshman/Freshman North Oaks, MN Totino-Grace
77 Quinn Carroll OL 6-6 3/8 313 Junior/Sophomore Edina, MN Edina
78 Pat Coogan OL 6-5 1/8 305 Freshman/Freshman Palos Heights, IL Marist
79 Tosh Baker OL 6-8 307 Sophomore/Freshman Scottsdale, AZ Pinnacle
80 Cane Berrong TE 6-3 1/2 235 Freshman/Freshman Hartwell, GA Hart County
81 Jack Polian WR 6-0 1/8 174 Freshman/Freshman Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra
83 Jayden Thomas WR 6-1 1/2 215 Freshman/Freshman Paulding County, GA Pace Academy
84 Kevin Bauman TE 6-4 1/2 242 Sophomore/Freshman Red Bank, NJ Red Bank Catholic
85 George Takacs TE 6-6 247 Senior/Junior Naples, FL Gulf Coast
86 Conor Ratigan WR 5-11 5/8 182 Junior/Sophomore Granger, IN St. Joseph
87 Michael Mayer TE 6-4 1/2 251 Sophomore/Sophomore Independence, KY Covington Catholic
88 Mitchell Evans TE 6-5 1/8 250 Freshman/Freshman Wadsworth, OH Wadsworth
89 Charlie Selna TE 6-6 1/8 252 Sophomore/Freshman Atherton, CA Sacred Heart Prep
90 Alexander Ehrensberger DL 6-6 7/8 255 Sophomore/Freshman Dusseldorf, Germany Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
91 Josh Bryan K 5-11 5/8 183 Freshman/Freshman Valencia, CA Sierra Canyon
92 Aidan Keanaaina DL 6-3 310 Sophomore/Freshman Brighton, CO J.K. Mullen
93 Zane Heemsoth DL 6-5 245 Junior/Sophomore Elmhurst, IL York
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DL 6-2 1/2 268 Graduate Student/Senior Ewa Beach, HI Kapole
97 Gabe Rubio DL 6-5 1/4 290 Freshman/Freshman St. Louis, MO Lutheran St. Charles
98 Harrison Leonard K/P 5-10 3/8 193 Junior/Sophomore Jamestown, RI Avon Old Farms School
99 Rylie Mills DL 6-5 1/8 283 Sophomore/Sophomore Lake Bluff, IL Lake Forest

