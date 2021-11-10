2021 Notre Dame Football: Virginia Cavaliers Week

We’ve made it to the final 25% of the college football season, and the Irish are sitting in a pretty nice position. The entire season has been wild, so with 3-4 weeks left, I think we can expect more of the same when it comes to drama and upsets and... fun.

More of the same.

There’s a funny TikTok meme going around (or trend or whatever you want to call it) that involves the lyrics “It’s all the same. Only the names have changed” from Bon Jovi’s classic Dead or Alive. This week, against the Cavaliers, is exactly that — only the name has changed. It’s ACC OPPONENT WEEK and I am really having a hard time getting excited for this one.

It’s still more intriguing than Navy, so at least we have that going for us.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to be a game time decision for UVA 9broken ribs), and that really looks like the only bit of drama going into Saturday night’s matchup. Armstrong is having a phenomenal season. Not only is he a prolific passer, but he is 2nd on the team in rushing yards too — this guy IS the offense for UVA. So... I guess we’ll see.

Everything you need to know about Notre Dame and Navy this week can be found in the stream below.