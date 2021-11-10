OFD Podcast: Notre Dame cannonballed Navy and is ready to slay Virginia for playoff ranking glory

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan stumbled upon the Philadelphia experiment and were able to create a double pod this week - a two for one if you will as we “review” the win over the Navy Midshipmen, and look ahead to preview the road game on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers. In this episode:

HELLO!

Plum is a very versatile flavor.

We have to talk about the Navy game.

Final anti-Navy rants of the season.

Feeling awful for Avery Davis.

College Football Playoff rankings are released.

The Michigan thing.

Still a path for Notre Dame.

The continued decline of the New Year’s Six importance.

Onward to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Brennan Armstrong situation.

Does Bronco Mendenhall hate Notre Dame more than he cares about an ACC Championship?

Notre Dame’s wide receiver situation.

Game picks!

Pray for Brandon Hoyte.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

