How’d We Do Last Week?

As mentioned last week, I will feature the Most Interesting, Most Wildly Inaccurate, and Most Accurate Takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Here we go!

Interesting

What a tribute and dedication from Farsdahl. We joke around on here a lot, but this was wonderful. Kudos.

Wildly Inaccurate

Sorry Goldrush......The defense did anything BUT tackle poorly. That may go down as one of the most dominant defensive performances ever at Notre Dame.

Accurate

This was spot on. Navy was bad and Notre Dame defended the option perfectly. (handshake)

Now let’s get to the takes for the upcoming action featuring the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Virginia Cavaliers!

Cold Take

Brennan Armstrong Plays

Armstrong is a WARRIOR. He is incredibly fun to watch and is the lifeblood of this team. I don’t think he will be close to full health, but I absolutely see him attempting to start this game. He will lose a massive part of his game running the ball and ND should come after him early. He won’t finish the game after taking a few hits and ultimately the adrenaline will wear off. I have loved watching him play, but am not mad he won’t be at full strength.

Hot Take

Braden Lenzy has 100+ APY and a touchdown.

Lenzy has had a quiet year compared to the lofty expectations of everyone around the program. However, he has been solid and has made some very good plays for the Irish. With the devastating injury to Avery Davis, Lenzy will be counted on much more. This will come at a great time for him, as the offense should really be able to click this week. Virginia’s defense is ABYSMAL and Lenzy will absolutely take advantage of this. Look for him to score on a deep touchdown and get involved in multiple runs and screens. I hope Lenzy ends this season on a solid stretch and that he returns for a fifth year. He has tons of potential and a guy who I root very hard for.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!