This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #20 C’Bo Flemister, Running Back

And so begins another round of “This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football” here on OFD. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2019 season.

#20 C’Bo Flemister , RB

A little background on the guy, Flemister comes from Williamson, Georgia. In high school he scored 43 touchdowns and had 16 career games with over 100 rushing yards. Flemister was targeted late in the 2018 recruiting cycle after Notre Dame ran into disciplinary problems with other running backs. He joined the Irish as a raw 3 star prospect, almost like a Josh Adams type (who was a 4-Star with a 3-Star PR issue).

C’Bo Flemister only appeared in 2 games last year for Notre Dame. He got only 1 carry that netted zero yards. He returned 3 kickoffs that totaled 65 yards. Flemister never established himself of a go to guy at the third running back position. This is not uncommon of a true freshman. Flemister will look to build on the little experience he gained in 2018.

2019 Outlook

C’Bo Flemister will not be counted on for any big game carries this year. That is, unless injuries happen. The clear top two backs are Jafar Armstrong and Tony Jones Jr. Flemister is in the mix to get some 3rd RB carries but it is always a crap shoot that far down on the depth chart.

C’Bo Flemister could play a factor in a game or two since running backs get hurt all the time, but he is still in the developmental stage. A better outlook can be given in 2020.

