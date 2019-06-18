This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker

And so begins another round of “This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football” here on OFD. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2019 season.

#30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah , LB

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah came to Notre Dame in the summer of 2017 as a 3-star safety prospect added at the 11th hour by the new defensive staff (Mike Elko, Clark Lea) that had just begun their Notre Dame tenure. He was originally committed to the Virginia Cavaliers, but decommitted in January with the newfound interest from the Irish coaches, and after a late January visit to South Bend, he committed and signed to the Irish on National Signing Day, literally interrupting a Brian Kelly press conference.

Props to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for best possible interruption to a press conference...



Along with the Irish’s late offer and the Wahoos’, the Hampton, Virginia prospect also boasted offers from the likes of the Michigan State Spartans, Appalachian State Mountaineers, Army Black Knights, and some more middling/lower-D-1 schools who saw the 6’1”, 197-pound kid as a raw, moldable player who could end up being a great asset to a defense with his speed and athleticism.

As a true freshman, Owusu-Koramoah did not see the field, spending the year redshirting and contributing on the scout team. By sophomore year, he had bulked up to 215 pounds and moved to the Rover position behind Asmar Bilal, with the coaches looking to train him to use his solid size and excellent speed to play that extremely versatile position.

Still, in his first year at Rover and in his sophomore season, Owusu-Koramoah still didn’t see the field, and so he stands as a bit of a mystery heading into a season when the Irish have a lot of questions to answer at linebacker after the graduation of Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney.

2019 Outlook

Owusu-Koramoah is a really interesting player to watch heading into 2019, as the guy could legitimately end up starting at Rover after not having played the past two years.

His main competition is likely sophomore Paul Moala, considering the guy whom many thought was the future at the position — Shayne Simon — has apparently been moved inside to back up Asmar Bilal at middle linebacker.

So, there’s a good chance we see Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah take the reins at Rover in 2019. That will likely be met with some growing pains and some mistakes made by the still-green Owusu-Koramoah, but the guy has so much athleticism and speed and potential that it’s going to be very exciting to see how he pans out there. My personal opinion is that he will have a decent year, but we won’t get as much of a chance to appreciate it just due to the defense taking a slight step back after losing Jerry Tillery, Julian Love, and the Tranquill/Coney combo.

However, I think Owusu-Koramoah will play a lot in 2019, make a few really impressive plays, and ultimately secure himself a definite starting spot for his senior season in 2020.

