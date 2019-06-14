This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #25 Braden Lenzy, Wide Receiver

And so begins another round of “This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football” here on OFD. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2019 season.

#25 Braden Lenzy, WR

All the way from Tigard, Oregon, Lenzy’s commitment saga was...exciting? In February of 2017, he committed to Notre Dame...then decommitted in June. He then committed to the University of Oregon...which he then decommitted from in December and flipped back to Notre Dame. What can you say except he ended up going for the right shade of green?

As a senior in high school, Lenzy was his league’s offensive and defensive player of the year playing wide receiver and defensive back. Lenzy was also something of a track star in high school. He ran a 21.34 in the 200 meter, which is the sixth best time in the history of the state of Oregon. He also won two state titles in the 400m and holds a host of school records in track at Tigard High School.

Lenzy has yet to see action in a regular season game at Notre Dame. He will be a sophomore in the 2019 season.

2019 Outlook

Thanks to some departures at receiver, there’s a very good chance Lenzy sees at least some time at receiver this year. He’ll have to continue to separate himself from guys in his class like Kevin Austin Jr. and Lawrence Keys III though. Personally, I think his speed makes him a great option as a return guy, but there’s a bit of a log jam at that position now.

