This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #24 Tommy Tremble, Tight End

And so begins another round of “This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football” here on OFD. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2019 season.

Tommy Tremble , TE

Tremble is from Johns Creek, Georgia. Notre Dame beat out UCLA for his services. He redshirted last year but that does not mean the guy cannot play.

Tommy will enter 2019 as a sophomore tight end. It is a position that Notre Dame has come to be known for producing NFL talent. With Alize Mack being drafted in the 7th round, this means that 8 straight starting Notre Dame TEs have been drafted. Every single year since 2005 the NFL has started a Notre Dame tight end on opening day. That’s proven consistency.

By all accounts, Tremble is an extremely athletic kid with a lot of potential. Alize Mack and Nick Weishar both graduated last year, which leaves the door open for some playing time. Coach Chip Long has shown he likes to work a good mix of TEs onto the field. Tremble will definitely get that chance. He stands at 6’3 and weighs 240 lbs. That size and athleticism will get shown this year.

Taylor Swift, Chicago, Bon Jovi

Tommy Tremble is a young guy, just entering his second year of college. How about a song from Taylor Swift’s younger days to get the juices flowing?

“You Belong With Me” is a classic that never gets old.

Hey Dog Hey

This one is easy. A big, strong and healthy looking dog. Which one will I pick?

That is right. Tommy Tremble is a Rottweiler.

YouTube Hot Fire

2019 Outlook

Notre Dame will play three or four tight ends this year. That means Tommy Tremble will see the field. Cole Kmet and Brock Wright might be ahead of him right now on the depth chart, but Tremble will make it hard for Brian Kelly and Chip Long to keep him off the field.

People always ask about players who are under the radar who could make a big jump that nobody saw coming. Tommy Tremble is definitely a candidate for that.