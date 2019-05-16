Throwback Thursday: Cincinnati Bearcats VS Pittsburgh Panthers 2009

I’m throwing a little curveball this week on One Foot Down’s Throwback Thursday. Today we look back at the last game Brian Kelly ever coached before he was hired as the head football coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Why? Well, a few reasons:

I remember thinking at the time, “I kind of wish Brian Kelly was our head coach.”

I miss the old Big East.

Demetrius Jones was on this team as a linebacker.

was on this team as a linebacker. Mustache glory is also mustache hell.

It was just a great game that saw Cincy go down to Pitt 31-10 with a little over a minute left in the 1st half.

Brian Kelly is being inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame because of this season. There’s still a lot of bad blood in the Queen City for the way he left an undefeated Cincinnati team before their Sugar Bowl game against the Florida Gators — just to get a head start at his new job in South Bend.

But they’re just going to have to get over it after taking the Bearcats to levels unseen.

Here’s the full replay of that game. I highly recommend it because it’s just so damn entertaining. There’s a ton of stuff from the broadcast that’s great fun too.