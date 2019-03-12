Fox Sports Announces New College Football Pregame Show Talent To Surround Brady Quinn

On Monday morning, Fox Sports announced its new lineup for its college football pregame show — and it’s a doozy.

Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and Urban Meyer will host the show that Fox hopes will continue to compete against the decades old popular, College Gameday on ESPN.

This fall, college football’s biggest stars are on FOX



FOX Sports unveils the lineup for its new college football pregame show featuring Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and host Rob Stone.



The President of FOX Sports National Networks, Mark Silverman, had this to say:

“With a head coach that won three national titles in 10 years, two of the most successful college quarterbacks in recent memory and one of the sport’s most electric running backs, our new college football pregame show has the game covered from all angles,” Silverman said. “Not only will this all-star cast resonate with viewers because of their recent on-field accomplishments, but this group is going to have a lot of fun discussing the games each week.”

If you’re keeping track, FOX’s pregame show has more Heismans and national titles than ESPN (if you count Bush’s Heisman). Even if you’re not — I’m sure they will let you know at some point (many times).

Still, the true gem is the guy they already have... Brady Quinn. The former Irish quarterback has been praised as one of THE up and coming analysts in college football. That’s not to say that Leinart is some slouch, but he has a “just dropped by” kind of an energy to him. As far as the new guys go; Urban Meyer was pretty dry when he was on ESPN so his entertainment value falls way short of what a Lee Corso can provide.

If you really want to look at this in a “head-to-head” way:

Rob Stone - Rece Davis

Brady Quinn - Kirk Herbstreit

Urban Meyer - Lee Corso

Reggie Bush - Desmond Howard

Matt Leinart - David Pollack

At least this news gives me one more chance to say this...

WHAT IN SAM HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU NBC? DUMP THAT DIPSHIT DOUGIE DOUG AND BREAK OUT THE BUCKS FOR BRADY.

It’s always been evident that NBC is just mortally afraid to hire an Notre Dame alum as its in-game analyst. They fully believe that the hiring of someone like Brady Quinn would totally make them the Notre Dame Network instead of NBC proudly showcasing Notre Dame football exclusively for the last 25 years. They fully believe that hiring analysts that played for the Boston College Eagles or USC Trojans totally makes them a neutral party during football season.

No, it makes you look ridiculous to keep trotting out Flutie, when one of the best young broadcasters in the business would drop everything that he’s doing right now in a heartbeat to do the job.

The travesty continues.

Good luck to Quinn at FOX while he’s continually surrounded by Trojan trash, and now — Urban the Liar.