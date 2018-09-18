Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly Says “All Hands On Deck” For Wake Forest

Brian Kelly walked up to the podium to take questions about the upcoming game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Because of the nature of the opponent, Kelly fielded a lot of questions about Wake Forest’s uptempo offense and Clark Lea.

While Kelly displayed the normal grace he usually displayed during the Tuesday press conference, he finally seemed to get a little annoyed about two things:

The number of defensive reps.

Clark Lea’s involvement this week.

Kelly proclaimed that it was “all hands on deck” this week, but he was also speaking generally. The questions were mainly about the number of snaps both Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill have took so far this year, and Kelly finally got a bit defensive when also saying that they’re young and they have more than enough energy to just go out and play some college football.

Head Coach BK was also asked if Clark Lea would help show what Wake is trying to do on defense this week as well, and that’s when Kelly made sure to emphasis that “this is Dave Clawson’s team,” and although it’s still a similar defense — it’s that way because thats what the Wake Forest Head Coach wants to do.

You can watch the entire press conference below: