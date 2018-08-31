Notre Dame in the NFL: Michael Floyd, John Montelus Cut as Teams Trim Rosters

Michael Floyd and John Montelus, two former Notre Dame Fighting Irish players trying to continue their careers in the NFL, were cut Friday by the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, respectively.

Floyd and Montelus were among the 1,184 players who will lose their jobs as 30 pro teams trim their rosters to 53 players each by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Floyd, who had 10 catches for 78 yards in 11 games with the Minnesota Vikings last year, joined the Saints July 31. He had just one catch for 16 yards in preseason action and was probably doomed after his coach, Sean Payton, noted he was carrying 220 pounds.

“He’s a player that has good size and length, but when he’s too heavy, his transition and everything else labors,” said Payton.

Montelus, who played extensively during his graduate year for the Virginia Cavaliers, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in late April. The Lions are carrying 10 offensive lineman at present, according to their depth chart.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they have placed cornerback Bennett Jackson on their season-ending injured reserve. Jackson, a wide receiver and cornerback for Notre Dame from 2010 to 2013, has battled a series of injuries since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He hasn’t practiced with the team since Aug. 22, but did snap this picture with former teammate Matthias Farley that day.

There are no updates, at present, for several Notre Dame players that could be on the bubble including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Josh Adams, the Green Bay Packers’ Greer Martini, the Tennessee Titans’ Nyles Morgan, the Carolina Panthers’ Cole Luke and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jarron Jones.

Other moves made prior to cut down day: