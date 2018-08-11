Notre Dame Football: Brandon Wimbush Struggled During Saturday’s Practice

The single biggest debate over the offseason about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team has been about Brandon Wimbush, and if he should be the starting quarterback. Many have pointed to Ian Book as the guy that should be playing, but ever since spring, Wimbush has held the QB1 position pretty firmly.

We have heard a lot of good things about Wimbush and his improvements, but a quick look at the practice video shows a lot more of the same. The easy throws — the throws a quarterback should make in his sleep, have been his biggest obstacle.

It is just ONE practice and Brian Kelly had this to say:

“Last year he struggled with the short throws. De-accelerating, not finishing. He’s improving. Now the athletic throws need to improve. Let it go and trust it. He’s cerebral and he thinks about things too much at times. He had a great day yesterday. He needs to move the offense better. Ian was outstanding in moving the second group. At the end of the day, you can’t be worried about your throws or you can’t move the offense.”

One practice is one practice. I’m not trying to sell anyone on the fact that this is anything other than a concern, but I remain patient that the staff will be able to work this out with Wimbush. If not, I think it’s fairly obvious that Kelly won’t hesitate to use the hook.

I offer no more commentary than that, because I’m not willing to jump the gun after one practice during a camp that by all other accounts has been really good for Wimbush.